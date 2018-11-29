Tea Light(house) for NeophytesPosted by lyceum under Marketing
May I (and Theo) be your lighthouse to the fascinating world of tea? (Talking about lights, do you use tea-lights for warming your teapot?) I am listening to Seth Godin’s latest book, This is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn To See. (If you want to support my blogging, writing, and other types of content creation, you could click the referral link to Amazon. If you want the audio version of the book, you could get it for free by using my referral link to Audible.)
Seth Godin is using the word, neophyte, throughout the book. I call myself a tea amateur (“lover of things”), but I am also a tea enthusiast, and maybe I will be recognized as a tea professional someday in the future… Dan Swords is calling me a tea aficionado.
