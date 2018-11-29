16
Vote
0 Comment

Tea Light(house) for Neophytes

Tea Light(house) for Neophytes - http://teabooksketches.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Marketing
From http://teabooksketches.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on November 29, 2018 7:01 pm
May I (and Theo) be your lighthouse to the fascinating world of tea? (Talking about lights, do you use tea-lights for warming your teapot?) I am listening to Seth Godin’s latest book, This is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn To See. (If you want to support my blogging, writing, and other types of content creation, you could click the referral link to Amazon. If you want the audio version of the book, you could get it for free by using my referral link to Audible.)

Seth Godin is using the word, neophyte, throughout the book. I call myself a tea amateur (“lover of things”), but I am also a tea enthusiast, and maybe I will be recognized as a tea professional someday in the future… Dan Swords is calling me a tea aficionado.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop