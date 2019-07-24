29
When marketing your business, your goal is to reach and engage with the most people possible. While email, websites and blogs supply customers with information, there is another medium that has proven to be incredibly effective at engaging prospects: text messaging.



Written by skraf
8 days ago

Interesting post. Text messaging is excellent, especially for re-targeting customers. However, small businesses, in particular, need to be cautious with its use so as not to spam their customers - it will hurt your brand.
Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Skraf: I hear you! I think it is very important to reflect on the risks with spamming issues of texting. SMS and chat messages are still pretty safe from spam, but what could happen in the near future?
Share your small business tips with the community!
