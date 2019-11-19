17
The Art of Mysterious Marketing Revealed

The more straightforward and minimal adverts tend to stick in our minds. This strategy sounds risky, but some big brands have perfected the technique. Mysterious marketing like this proves how well previous campaigns have worked. When you see the golden arches for example, no further explanation is needed. Plus, iconic logos transcend language and cultural barriers, creating an image that is recognisable around the globe.



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ivan: I need a Kit-Kat chocolate bar now! ;) Carlberg's poster is spot on!
