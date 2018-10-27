The Connection Between Pricing and BrandingPosted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
Pricing your products and services can be one of the most challenging aspects of running a business. Price too low and you may leave money on the table, or eventually put yourself out of business. Price too high and you fear that you will lose customers. Most business owners think of pricing as it relates to your general financial picture, but it’s important to understand the connection between setting your prices and developing your branding.
