16
Vote
0 Comment

The Connection Between Pricing and Branding

The Connection Between Pricing and Branding - https://brandingcompass.com Avatar Posted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
From https://brandingcompass.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on October 27, 2018 12:19 pm
Pricing your products and services can be one of the most challenging aspects of running a business. Price too low and you may leave money on the table, or eventually put yourself out of business. Price too high and you fear that you will lose customers. Most business owners think of pricing as it relates to your general financial picture, but it’s important to understand the connection between setting your prices and developing your branding.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop