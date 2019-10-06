16
Vote
0 Comment
Finding yourself confused understanding the difference between marketing and branding? You're not alone, keep reading for the clarity you need.

If you are an entrepreneur or ‘want to be an entrepreneur’, I’m sure you’ve spent a great deal of time thinking about two very important terms in business – ‘Marketing’ and ‘Branding’.



Are the two terms different? Correlated? Well, they are certainly different. Let’s find out how!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company