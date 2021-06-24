To keep up with the growing trend of video usage, businesses have to find ways to shift their focus towards online activities, and the same holds for market researchers. A survey conducted on market research in 2020, to get insight into how video is becoming an integral part of the research.
The Rise of Video Usage in Market ResearchPosted by beth02 under Marketing
From https://www.gmrtranscription.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on June 24, 2021 8:35 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments