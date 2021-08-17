Nearly three-quarters of consumers say they won’t even bother engaging with marketing content that isn’t personalized for them.
Personalization can produce an eightfold increase in clickthrough rates. The effectiveness of personalization is undeniable, but scaling it to serve your entire customer base is impossible without robust software tools.
Top 10 Personalization Software Solutions for 2021 - TrendemonPosted by eyalkatz under Marketing
From https://trendemon.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on August 17, 2021 10:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
eyalkatz
-
lyceum
-
logistico
-
JoshRed
-
kingofcontent92
-
AmyJordan
-
MasterMinuteman
-
steefen
-
businessluv
-
Copysugar
-
maestro68
-
luvhealthcare
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
advertglobal
-
bizyolk
-
sundaydriver
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments