Asking the right questions is usually the key difference between an intriguing discussion and a boring podcast episode. Interviewing new guests and creating great content are some of the most challenging components of hosting podcast shows.
Top 12 Commonly Asked Real-World Podcasting QuestionsPosted by beth02 under Marketing
From https://www.gmrtranscription.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on October 4, 2021 9:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago
If I would be "pressed" to say number, 20 - 40 minutes could be a good pick, due to time it takes to commute by bus, tram, train, etc. Or taking a walk. Doing the dishes, and so on.
All the Best,
Martin