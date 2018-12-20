26
Vote
0 Comment

Top 6 Channels to Consider When Spending your Marketing Budget

Top 6 Channels to Consider When Spending your Marketing Budget - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on December 20, 2018 11:10 am
You have a chunk of money dedicated to marketing. But do you know exactly how you’re going to spend it? A surprising number of businesses don’t have a defined marketing budget breakdown to use as a starting point. This also means there aren’t any specific goals or metrics they’re chasing either.
The best marketing efforts are born from a clear strategy. This kind of a defined roadmap is the fuel to drive your campaigns. Don’t just dip into the marketing budget as you go. Spend the extra time to set out your plan in defined terms.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop