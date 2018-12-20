Top 6 Channels to Consider When Spending your Marketing BudgetPosted by lyceum under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on December 20, 2018 11:10 am
You have a chunk of money dedicated to marketing. But do you know exactly how you’re going to spend it? A surprising number of businesses don’t have a defined marketing budget breakdown to use as a starting point. This also means there aren’t any specific goals or metrics they’re chasing either.
The best marketing efforts are born from a clear strategy. This kind of a defined roadmap is the fuel to drive your campaigns. Don’t just dip into the marketing budget as you go. Spend the extra time to set out your plan in defined terms.
The best marketing efforts are born from a clear strategy. This kind of a defined roadmap is the fuel to drive your campaigns. Don’t just dip into the marketing budget as you go. Spend the extra time to set out your plan in defined terms.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
Inspiretothrive
-
logistico
-
AmyJordan
-
centrifugePR
-
leonesimmy
-
luvhealthcare
-
LoopLooper
-
bizyolk
-
mikehartman1
-
MasterMinuteman
-
businessluv
-
maestro68
-
FutureVision
-
advertglobal
-
ObjectOriented
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments