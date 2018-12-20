You have a chunk of money dedicated to marketing. But do you know exactly how you’re going to spend it? A surprising number of businesses don’t have a defined marketing budget breakdown to use as a starting point. This also means there aren’t any specific goals or metrics they’re chasing either.

The best marketing efforts are born from a clear strategy. This kind of a defined roadmap is the fuel to drive your campaigns. Don’t just dip into the marketing budget as you go. Spend the extra time to set out your plan in defined terms.

