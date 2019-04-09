17
Vote
2 Comment
The first most important thing about branding is your logo. Make no mistake, your logo is not your brand. Your brand is how people feel about your company or products. It’s how they react when they see your store or hear your name. Or when they see your symbols.



Comments


Written by pvariel
1 hour 54 minutes ago

Hi Dave,

A logo is an important thing to go along with any business. It is, in fact, a must thing, a brand or identity of our business.

Making a logo at a reasonable rate is really worth to look into.

DesigHill is a wonderful platform where we can develop lovely and meaningful logos. No doubt this is a wonderful logo making platform.

Thanks for sharing it about in a detailed way.

Keep sharing.

Have a great week ahead.

Best

~ Phil
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 27 minutes ago

David: The main thing to consider is what you will "fill" your logotype with? ;)
- 0 +



Latest Comments
