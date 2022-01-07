26
Trafft Review: The Best Appointment Scheduling Software?

Considering signing up for Trafft? There are a few things you should know first. Click here to learn more in our Trafft review....


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Adam: Sounds like a great deal! Thanks for the information.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 56 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for your input! Is the 59 deal a one time purchase, without the monthly fee?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
2 hours 53 minutes ago

That's right. The $59 deal for Trafft on AppSumo is a lifetime deal.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Adam: Would it be a good idea for me to test out Trafft for free with one feature (online payments)? I was thinking of getting TidyCal, but I wonder if I should test out Trafft first? What do you think?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
6 hours ago

I think so. TidyCal is one of many AppSumo originals and while it is a nice simple product, they don't get the same kind of attention that a platform like Trafft would get.

Also, Trafft is running an AppSumo deal so you could check out the free version, then get the lifetime deal for $59 via AppSumo.

TidyCal is simpler but Trafft would be the better buy given its feature set and more focused development. Also, given the features it offers, it would give your business more room to grow.
- 0 +



