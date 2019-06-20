When non-designers and designers collaborate, the chances for communication breakdown derailing a project are high — learn how to avoid this.



Believe it or not, miscommunication is one of the major reasons for a failed or delayed project.



It is estimated that for every $1 billion spent on projects, about $135 million (about 13.5%) of total spending is at risk because of the poor communication or the lack of it. No matter where or what you work on, some sort of miscommunication is bound to happen because of differences in skill sets, point of views or learning styles.

