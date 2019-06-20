16
Vote
0 Comment
When non-designers and designers collaborate, the chances for communication breakdown derailing a project are high — learn how to avoid this.

Believe it or not, miscommunication is one of the major reasons for a failed or delayed project.

It is estimated that for every $1 billion spent on projects, about $135 million (about 13.5%) of total spending is at risk because of the poor communication or the lack of it. No matter where or what you work on, some sort of miscommunication is bound to happen because of differences in skill sets, point of views or learning styles.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company