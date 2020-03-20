27
Generating high-quality leads is perhaps the most difficult challenge in the digital marketing world. In fact, the 2017 State of Inbound report from HubSpot revealed that generating enough traffic and leads is the top marketing challenge facing the 63% of organizations they examined. To address this challenge, HubSpot suggested that digital marketers should create and distribute more high-quality content for their target audience. Read our infographic to learn more.


