Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Adam: I have to chew on this sentence from the blog post:

"It’s more or less a hybrid of your Resources and About pages built specifically for the purpose of showcasing everything that goes into your craft."

On my "site" I will have the following tabs: About, Blog, Contact.

I have been asked to describe how I work with podcasting and in what way I give specific pieces of new med advice,

Is this an example of what Gary Vaynerchuk is talking about "documenting" your worklife?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
3 hours ago

I don't follow Gary but I think this is likely quite similar to what he's talking about.

Lyn simplified the concept in this blog post to make it easier to implement.

The approach that I like to take is to do behind the scenes blog posts. They have more of a journey-like quality to them and can be more focused then a general behind the scenes page. For example, you can hone in on something very specific.

I did one of these last year for Blogging Wizard's redesign and it worked quite well.

For example, you could do a blog post (or podcast?) that specifically goes into all of the decisions that went into your web design process - branding, layout, tools used, what you did/didn't do.

Actually, I'd love to see a blog post like that for your "last site"!

Best,

Adam
