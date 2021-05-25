A behind the scenes page is a great way to answer common questions and generate affiliate revenue at the same time. Click here to learn how to create your own...
What A Behind The Scenes Page Can Do For Your Blog (And How To Create Yours)Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
Comments
5 hours ago
"It’s more or less a hybrid of your Resources and About pages built specifically for the purpose of showcasing everything that goes into your craft."
On my "site" I will have the following tabs: About, Blog, Contact.
I have been asked to describe how I work with podcasting and in what way I give specific pieces of new med advice,
Is this an example of what Gary Vaynerchuk is talking about "documenting" your worklife?
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago
Lyn simplified the concept in this blog post to make it easier to implement.
The approach that I like to take is to do behind the scenes blog posts. They have more of a journey-like quality to them and can be more focused then a general behind the scenes page. For example, you can hone in on something very specific.
I did one of these last year for Blogging Wizard's redesign and it worked quite well.
For example, you could do a blog post (or podcast?) that specifically goes into all of the decisions that went into your web design process - branding, layout, tools used, what you did/didn't do.
Actually, I'd love to see a blog post like that for your "last site"!
Best,
Adam