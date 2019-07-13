A micro-influencer is an individual with 1,000 to a million followers, though they’re usually at the smaller end of that spectrum. Because their accounts are smaller, they’re seen as more relatable by their audience, and they usually are open to genuine collaborations with brands. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at what exactly micro-influencers are and how they’re changing the world of ecommerce.
What Are Micro-Influencers and How Are They Changing Ecommerce? - SellbritePosted by wmharris101 under Marketing
From https://www.sellbrite.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on July 13, 2019 9:55 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
5 hours ago