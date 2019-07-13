16
Vote
1 Comment
A micro-influencer is an individual with 1,000 to a million followers, though they’re usually at the smaller end of that spectrum. Because their accounts are smaller, they’re seen as more relatable by their audience, and they usually are open to genuine collaborations with brands. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at what exactly micro-influencers are and how they’re changing the world of ecommerce.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Where do you draw the line between a micro-influence and an influencer? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company