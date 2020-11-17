16
I've been making some subtle (and not so subtle) changes to Blogging Wizard over the past month. Get the lowdown on these changes and my updated tech stack in this article.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 6 minutes ago

Adam: Thanks for sharing your new redesign of your site!

By the way: Have your written a post on how to create monthly themes for your blog?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adamjayc
1 hour 53 minutes ago

Sure thing, Martin. We do have a post on that. Here's the link: https://bloggingwizard.com/content-themes/
Written by satish888
5 hours ago

Your new design is awesome Adam
Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Thank you :)
Written by Inspiretothrive
9 hours ago

You are welcome Adam.
Written by Inspiretothrive
21 hours ago

Love your new site Adam, it looks so clean!! And easy to read.
Written by adamjayc
9 hours ago

Thanks so much Lisa, glad you like it :)
