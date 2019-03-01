27
Vote
0 Comment

What Is Buyer Persona? [Ultimate Guide]

What Is Buyer Persona? [Ultimate Guide] - https://www.feedough.com Avatar Posted by AashishPahwa under Marketing
From https://www.feedough.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on March 1, 2019 5:36 pm
A buyer persona answers the who, what, why, and how about the ideal customer. It is a fictionalized character representing a brand’s ideal customer.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop