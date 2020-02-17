16
Vote
1 Comment

What is Lead Generation, Anyway?

What is Lead Generation, Anyway? - http://www.smbceo.com Avatar Posted by previsomedia under Marketing
From http://www.smbceo.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on February 17, 2020 9:07 am
Ask anyone who has tried to set up their own business, and they will tell you, lead generation is one of the hardest aspects you will face. Lead generation is the way that you find strangers and turn them into customers. You find someone who you think would like to buy your product or service, and then you convince them to do so.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Ivan: How about getting lead generation through your podcas, newsletter, and blogt? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company