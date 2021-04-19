17
Podfade can occur in two situations. The first situation is when podfading occurs if the podcast host starts publishing episodes with gradually decreasing frequency. In this case, eventually, the host stops publishing the episodes completely, and the podcast fades away into oblivion.



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Beth: I have been podcasting since 2006. I have struggled with publishing episodes on a regular basis, but I have not podfaded yet, with my first podcast, EGO NetCast. I have filled out the form on your page, and I am interested in learning more about your podcast transcription program and your affiliate program.

All the Best,

Martin
Share your small business tips with the community!
