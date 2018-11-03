What's the difference between branding and marketing?Posted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
From https://brandingcompass.com
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on November 3, 2018 1:32 pm
Imagine creating a series of ads and running them in your local newspaper and on Facebook. Now imagine if each ad looked completely different than the others. This is what it might look like to develop a marketing campaign with poor branding. Good branding supports effective marketing.
