What's the Value and ROI of Brand Storytelling?

What's the value of brand storytelling? Many entrepreneurs struggle to see the ROI but storytelling matters in a fast-moving world in which getting the attention of consumers is increasing difficult.



mapleleafmark
50 minutes ago

I'm a big believer in the power of story to engage, educate and entertain people. One of the things about storytelling is it's a creative activity as opposed to data-driven. If you're looking for guidance on how to embrace storytelling, check out my new book, Marketing Spark.
lyceum
3 hours ago

I have been thinking of the return on engagement / investment of creating a brand story. I have been listening to StoryBrand's podcast for some time, and read the book on story branding. I have a message to spread regarding new media, business philosophy, and the good life (including tea).
