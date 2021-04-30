26
Why Consensus Kills Business Innovation

Too many managers look for easy consensus, instead of building a corporate culture of trust supportive of vigorous debate. When everyone agrees, nobody questions - but that's not where innovation lies.

Instead of shutting contrary ideas down, we need to learn to encourage them. It’s only through challenging our inbuilt assumptions and biases can we consider alternatives, ultimately designing better and more innovative solutions.


Written by lyceum
Gee: Hear hear! As an Apple fanboy and a new media advisor, it is interesting that you mention Ping! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
