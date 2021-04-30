Too many managers look for easy consensus, instead of building a corporate culture of trust supportive of vigorous debate. When everyone agrees, nobody questions - but that's not where innovation lies.
Instead of shutting contrary ideas down, we need to learn to encourage them. It’s only through challenging our inbuilt assumptions and biases can we consider alternatives, ultimately designing better and more innovative solutions.
Why Consensus Kills Business InnovationPosted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on April 30, 2021 12:56 pm
