Every business needs to start using video in their marketing.

Video humanizes and personalizes your brand. This is all part of building your personal brand, or as I write in my book “Celebrity CEO” (coming out April 2019), it’s an important part of the process of getting attention and educating your community.

It does not take a lot to do good video.

You can use your smartphone. All you need is good lighting (the light facing you and behind the camera) and good audio.

