Every business needs to start using video in their marketing.
Video humanizes and personalizes your brand. This is all part of building your personal brand, or as I write in my book “Celebrity CEO” (coming out April 2019), it’s an important part of the process of getting attention and educating your community.
It does not take a lot to do good video.
You can use your smartphone. All you need is good lighting (the light facing you and behind the camera) and good audio.
Your Business Should Have These 3 Types of Marketing Videos
