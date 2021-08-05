In the episode, Neil Sheth will be sharing actionable YouTube tips for small businesses. You'll learn about:
- the type of content you should create on YouTube
- common YouTube mistakes to avoid
- the best way to use YouTube to optimize your sales cycle
... and lots more.
If you're a small business owner who'd like to leverage YouTube as a powerful marketing channel for your business, this episode is a must-listen.
YouTube Tips for Small Businesses (w/ Neil Sheth from Bubbli Digital) - Podcast
