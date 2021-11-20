Northern California’s Capitol Corridor is an intercity passenger train system that provides commuters and travelers an alternative to traveling the area’s congested freeways. Like so many businesses, Capitol Corridor faced challenges since the onset of the global pandemic as both business and leisure traffic stalled. It has relied on data analytics tools from Zoho to improve its customer engagement, marketing efforts and even safety.
