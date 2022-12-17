If you are looking to start the new year as a new business owner or looking to add to your portfolio, an established business is one of the best ways to go about it. The 10 businesses for sale in December include a range of industries and price points suitable for new and experienced entrepreneurs.

Why an established business? Well, for new business owners it provides a great way to gain experience without having to worry about finding a customer base and the challenges of cash flow. And an established business already has cash flow and customers. If you are an experienced entrepreneur and you don’t want to go through the growing pains of launching a new venture, an established business solves that problem.

