Customers are increasingly adopting the SMS payment method. So if you want to delight your customers, you should start accepting payments by text messages.

According to the latest study from Weave, 35% of customers want to pay by text messages. However, only 4% of small businesses are having this payment option.



Small businesses strive to improve customer relationships. And allowing customers to pay by text messages is one way to do it.



What’s more, being able to accept payment by text messages can also provide your small business with an edge. This is because most businesses have yet to start receiving payment by text messages.

