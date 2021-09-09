A new survey from CraftJack reveals 38% of remote workers are working from their beds regularly. And while working from bed might have its benefits, the disadvantages far outweigh them. This specific data set shows many remote workers still haven’t put together a proper workspace or home office.
38% of Remote Workers Routinely Work from Their Bed
From https://smallbiztrends.com
September 9, 2021
