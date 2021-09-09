16
38% of Remote Workers Routinely Work from Their Bed

A new survey from CraftJack reveals 38% of remote workers are working from their beds regularly. And while working from bed might have its benefits, the disadvantages far outweigh them. This specific data set shows many remote workers still haven’t put together a proper workspace or home office.


Comments


Written by Inspiretothrive
5 days ago

I have not Martin.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 days ago

Lisa: I will tell you the story. Could we have a chat on Skype at your convenience?
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 days ago

Interesting Martin, I've only done that when I've been sick. It somehow doesn't feel productive at all to me.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Back in the day, I belonged to a blog network called Pajamas Media! ;) Have you heard about the story about the name?

Best Premises,

Martin
- 1 +



