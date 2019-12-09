27
54% of Consumers Want Marketing Texts - 11% of Businesses Send Them

Over half of consumers (54%) say they would like to receive promotions via text messages. Despite the consumer demand for text messages from business, only 11% of businesses send such information by text.
These findings emerged from a report compiled by SMS marketing software specialists, EZ Texting. The report titled ‘Text Communication: The Next Generation of Business Communication 2019 Report.’
The report highlights the high levels of demand for text messages as a form of communication with brands. It shows the importance of texting as a valuable method of communication for small businesses.



