54% of Consumers Want Marketing Texts - 11% of Businesses Send ThemPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on December 9, 2019 12:42 pm
Over half of consumers (54%) say they would like to receive promotions via text messages. Despite the consumer demand for text messages from business, only 11% of businesses send such information by text.
These findings emerged from a report compiled by SMS marketing software specialists, EZ Texting. The report titled ‘Text Communication: The Next Generation of Business Communication 2019 Report.’
The report highlights the high levels of demand for text messages as a form of communication with brands. It shows the importance of texting as a valuable method of communication for small businesses.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
amabaie
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
mikehartman1
-
MasterMinuteman
-
LoopLooper
-
robinandy58
-
sophia2
-
BizWise
-
centrifugePR
-
NolanGreen
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
MarketWiz
-
Webdev1
-
bloggerpalooza
-
fusionswim
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
Mossmedia
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments