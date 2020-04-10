The report confirmed that influencer marketing is a continuing marketing trend, with 40% of marketers saying they are running six or more influencer marketing campaigns. The study also found that 57% of marketers say they plan to increase their budgets for this type of marketing in 2020.



For small businesses, influencer marketing can be an effective way to promote their brand and products. Small businesses often have limited marketing budgets, as they have yet to fully establish their brand. By trusting the recommendations of the ‘influencer’, influencer marketing can be a cost-effective way for small businesses to ‘prove their worth’ to a large audience, which can ultimately help them sell their products or services and give their reputation and credibility a boost.

