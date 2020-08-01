The fact that 92% of U.S. small businesses have reinvented themselves during the pandemic says a whole lot about this bunch. Small business owners are scrappy go-getters with no quit in them. And the survey from GetApp proves that very point.
92% of US Small Businesses Have "Reinvented" Themselves During PandemicPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on August 1, 2020 11:40 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 days ago
If I think of more I'll come back to comment.
3 days ago
All the Best,
Martin
4 days ago
4 days ago
All the Best,
Martin