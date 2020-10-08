Amazon has launched a new initiative designed to promote small business sellers. Prime members who purchase $10 in products from a small business selling on Amazon will earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.



The promotion is taking place between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020. Consumers can shop for eligible products from a range of categories, including home and kitchen, jewelry, books, grocery, and more. The $10 credit can be redeemed on Prime Day. Prime Day takes place at 12.00am (PT), October 13, 2020 to 11.59pm (PT), October 14, 2020.

