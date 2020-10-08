24
Amazon Promoting Small Business Sellers with $10 Prime Day Credit

Amazon Promoting Small Business Sellers with $10 Prime Day Credit
From https://smallbiztrends.com
October 8, 2020
Amazon has launched a new initiative designed to promote small business sellers. Prime members who purchase $10 in products from a small business selling on Amazon will earn a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

The promotion is taking place between September 28, 2020 and October 12, 2020. Consumers can shop for eligible products from a range of categories, including home and kitchen, jewelry, books, grocery, and more. The $10 credit can be redeemed on Prime Day. Prime Day takes place at 12.00am (PT), October 13, 2020 to 11.59pm (PT), October 14, 2020.


Share your small business tips with the community!
