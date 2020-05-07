As governments across the world look towards curbing the spread of COVID-19 and plug holes in the health care system, a debate has resurfaced over the issue of privacy. This is because medical data companies, governments, and international agencies accessing this information is now a real issue.
Americans Worried About Surrendering Privacy During and After Pandemic
From https://smallbiztrends.com
May 7, 2020
