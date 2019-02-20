Have you ever wanted to be able to ask prominent business people how they attained the level of success they have? Or what their strategies are for building a business? Or their most awesome day in business?

That is what an AMA is all about. AMA stands for “Ask Me Anything.”

Executives and successful entrepreneurs are often willing to answer questions, but may not be able to do so one-on-one. An AMA gives the community a chance to “talk” to them.

An AMA also gives the executive or entrepreneur a chance to share behind-the-scenes strategies and experiences we all love to hear about.

