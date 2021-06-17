This month virtual network service provider Atlas VPN released a new security feature called Data Breach Monitor. The new feature, currently available on iOS and Android platforms, helps its users check if their personal information has been leaked online.
Atlas VPN releases a New Security Tool for Monitoring Data Breaches
From https://www.mytechmag.com
June 17, 2021
