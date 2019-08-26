Customer retention is one of the key metrics for ensuring the success of any business. Keeping more customers for longer periods, means you are doing something right.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to help entrepreneurs do just that with a Twitter Chat.
Titled, “How to Attract and Retain Customers” the chat is going to be held on August 27, 2019 at 3PM ET.
August Event Will Focus on Customer Retention for Your Small Business
August 26, 2019
