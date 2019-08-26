17
Vote
0 Comment
Customer retention is one of the key metrics for ensuring the success of any business. Keeping more customers for longer periods, means you are doing something right.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to help entrepreneurs do just that with a Twitter Chat.
Titled, “How to Attract and Retain Customers” the chat is going to be held on August 27, 2019 at 3PM ET.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company