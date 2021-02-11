In terms of Return on Investment (ROI), email continues to deliver the biggest bang for your dollar. And in order to get started on your email marketing, you first have to build and maintain your list. The latest webinar from Zoho is part of its Email Marketing Basics series, which by the way are free.
This webinar, which happens to be the second in the series, is titled Building and Maintaining Your List.
Building and Maintaining Your List
