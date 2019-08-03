New York is set to ban single use plastic bags in March of 2020. It’s a big move designed to cut down on waste. But there’s another way to do your part. A new trend has retail stores charging for single use plastic bags.
Small Business Trends contacted some experts to find the pros and cons of it for your small business.
