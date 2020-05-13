The “New Norm” is now being used to identify the state of almost all industries, and the business event segment is no different. Asking “Do Virtual Conferences Have a Future Post-Pandemic?” is completely appropriate considering where we are at the moment. And the answer is it will have some future, but business events will continue as before as soon as a vaccine is found.

In the meantime, virtual conferences are the norm. Our very own events page on Small Business Trends is now populated with virtual conferences and webinars. This is what a new infographic presented by Data Connectors and developed by NowSourcing looking at.

