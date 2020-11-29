eBay has formed an exclusive ‘recommerce’ partnership with Optoro. Optoro provides innovative tech solutions to help retailers process, manage and sell returns and excess inventory more proficiently. The alliance will mean eBay sellers are provided with an influx of high-demand wholesale inventory, which they can sell quickly and efficiently.
eBay and Optoro Partner for ResellersPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
