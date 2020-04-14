The launch of Etsy’s ‘Stand With Small’ campaign is addressing a segment responsible for 44% of the economic activity in the U.S., small businesses. The campaign is supporting 2.7 million sellers on Etsy, as the coronavirus makes its way across the country and the world.

For people on Etsy who are making their products in their homes and shops, the goal is to keep the platform up and running. In return, it will keep them working and earning an income while the majority of the country is under lockdown.

