The Covid-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of work and life, including giving people the impetus to start their own business.
Fenetic Wellbeing, suppliers of mobility aids to support independent living, conducted research into what’s on people’s bucket lists post pandemic.
The study involved the collection of more than 100 bucket list ideas and the comparison of bucket list search terms made online from March 2020 to March 2021. The objective of the research was to see what has changed in relation to people’s bucket lists in the wake of the pandemic.
Following Pandemic, "Starting a Business" Now on More Bucket Lists
