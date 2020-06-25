The new FreshBooks Accounting Professionals Program attempts to connect modern accounting firms with small businesses.
Just launched last week, the new program takes aim at small businesses which donâ€™t necessarily consider their bookkeeping the strongest asset. And they try to connect accounting firms or solo accountants with those small companies to help them gain valuable insights about their business through a collaborative approach.
