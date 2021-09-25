Here is an excerpt from a press release, Cannabis Global (CBGL) and Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) Applaud California Assembly Passage of AB 45 Allowing CBD in Food Despite Federal Red Tape, on Yahoo! Finance:



AB 45 is a game changer for companies that market CBD products in the state. While important restrictions on manufacturing remain in place, this is unequivocally positive for any producer of hemp or CBD products targeting end-market consumers in California.



For more on this topic, listen to episode 4 of High Five for Hemp podcast, with Adam Tinkoff and undersigned.

