Innovation comes from environments where ideas can connect. So, what kind of environment does an epidemic create when it comes to spurring innovation.

This is the very question a new infographic from Top Masters in Public Health Degrees developed by NowSourcing looks to answer. According to the report, ground-breaking innovations have come despite the tragic effects of epidemics throughout history.



This is a timely report because people are coming up with some innovative ideas to address many of the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The second part of the infographic looks at how individuals, small businesses and large organizations are coming together to solve these challenges of today.

