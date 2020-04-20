Innovation comes from environments where ideas can connect. So, what kind of environment does an epidemic create when it comes to spurring innovation.
This is the very question a new infographic from Top Masters in Public Health Degrees developed by NowSourcing looks to answer. According to the report, ground-breaking innovations have come despite the tragic effects of epidemics throughout history.
This is a timely report because people are coming up with some innovative ideas to address many of the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The second part of the infographic looks at how individuals, small businesses and large organizations are coming together to solve these challenges of today.
How Epidemics Spur InnovationPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on April 20, 2020 9:43 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
amabaie
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
MasterMinuteman
-
centrifugePR
-
mikehartman1
-
bizyolk
-
justretweet
-
logistico
-
sundaydriver
-
AmyJordan
-
thelastword
-
Webdev1
-
fusionswim
-
ObjectOriented
-
JoshRed
-
Mossmedia
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments