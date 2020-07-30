With more people working from home, business and personal lives are getting merged more than ever. This trend is also pushing the boundaries of what level of privacy can be expected by employees and consumers in this new work environment.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Zoho’s Chief Evangelist, Raju Vegesna discusses how the employee needs to be in control of their own personal information that is shared by the company. He insists each individual must have the option to opt out of this process. For example, the employee should be aware of that a business does collect information about them that can be transferred to a third party usually to help that person with added services.

