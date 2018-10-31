In the News, a Survey Says 73% of Your Customers are Influenced by Content MarketingPosted by lyceum under News
Before you create that next piece of content for your site or social media channel or YouTube channel or whatever, think … is this going to entice someone to buy something from me?
To start this latest edition of This Week in Small Business, co-founder of SMB Group Laurie McCabe and I discussed that idea. We looked at Mike Guta’s recent article on the impact of content on purchases.
A new survey from Clutch shows that 73% of those asked said content was a driving force in making a purchase. In fact, it could have been the clinching thing that induced someone to hit the Buy button.
