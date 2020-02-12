27
In the News - Cities Cracking Down on Cashless Businesses

We’re reporting all the time on advancements in payment technology that allow your business to take multiple forms of payment.
Some businesses are going a little further and not accepting cash at all. The totally cashless business, however, is becoming a bit of problem.

And this week, we learned that several cities across the US are making it illegal for a business to go cashless.

It’s something to think about as you consider upgrading your own company’s point of sales system and payment options.


