Vixen Labs released the Voice Consumer Index 2021 in collaboration with the Linux Foundation’s Open Voice Network, whose members include Target and Microsoft, to explore consumer attitudes and behaviours – and to reveal the marketing potential of voice assistant technology across industries.
International Research Reveals Marketing Potential of Voice Tech, as Users move from Awareness to PurchasePosted by MyTechMag under News
From https://www.mytechmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on July 14, 2021 11:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments