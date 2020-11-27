Have you received state or local support to help get your business through the Covid-19 disruption? If not, you are not alone. 86% of small business owners say they have not received state or local aid, despite such aid is available to them.



This was the finding of a new report by Fundera, providers of financial resources for small businesses. The survey explored how much funding small businesses have received this year.



2020 has been an incredibly difficult year for small businesses. Government support such as the Paycheck Protection Program, have been a lifeline to many small businesses struggling to stay afloat.



Despite the lifeline, more than 86% of the survey’s recipients say they have not received any small business grants, rent relief, or payroll relief.

